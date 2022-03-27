Will Smith hits Chris Rock on Oscars stage after joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith

This is the Oscars moment everyone is going to be talking about.

LOS ANGELES — The Oscars ground to a shocked silence Sunday night after Will Smith smacked Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Academy Awards after the comedian made a joke about Smith's wife.

After Rock joked to Smith that he was looking forward to a sequel to “G.I. Jane,” Smith stood up from his seat near the stage, strode up to Rock and slapped him.

After sitting back down, Smith shouted at Rock to “keep my wife's name out of your (expletive) mouth."

The moment shocked the Dolby Theatre audience and viewers at home. At the commercial break, presenter Daniel Kaluuya came up to hug Smith, and Denzel Washington escorted him to the side of the stage. The two talked and hugged and Tyler Perry came over to talk as well.

Smith is widely expected to win his first Oscar later in the ceremony.

Before that, the show had been running fairly smoothly.

It was clear based on all the social media reaction that no one had any idea immediately whether this was scripted or a real moment. "What Just Happened" quickly became a trending topic on Twitter with tens of thousands of tweets on the topic within just a few minutes.

According to NPR's Eric Deggans, the confrontation was not a bit. He explained that when Chris Rock hosted the Oscars a few years ago he had made a "particularly tough joke making fun of Jada boycotting the awards ceremony. So this incident has a long history."

Smith is nominated for best actor for his role in "King Richard."