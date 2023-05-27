x
Memorial Day weekend brings crowds to Salt River: Multiple recreation sites closed at capacity

If you're planning to get out to the water for Memorial Day weekend, check ahead. Several sites on the Salt River have closed, MCDoT announced.

PHOENIX — If you plan to get to the Salt River for Memorial Day weekend, check before you go. Multiple recreation sites on the river are closed due to being at full capacity, the Maricopa County Department of Transportation announced.

Here's a look at what sites are closed as of Saturday morning:

Pebble Beach Recreation Site

Blue Point Recreation Site

Butcher Jones Recreation Site

Water Users Recreation Site

There is currently no estimated reopening time for the closed sites. Stay with 12News as we continue to update this list throughout the day.

