Former VP Mike Pence scheduled to attend 'school freedom' event in Phoenix

The former vice president is scheduled to speak at the National Campaign for School Freedom event in Phoenix on Tuesday.

PHOENIX — Former Vice President Mike Pence is expected to visit the Valley on Tuesday to attend the National Campaign for School Freedom event in Phoenix.

Pence is listed as the featured speaker of the event, which will take place at the Hilton Phoenix Resort from 9:30 to 11 a.m..

Pence said on Twitter he looks forward to celebrating Arizona's recent expansion of school vouchers at Tuesday's forum.

“The ability for American families to choose where their child goes to school should not be based on zip code or income, or dictated by bureaucrats and formulas,” Pence said in a press release promoting the event.

More information on attending the forum can be found here.

The former vice president recently visited Arizona to campaign for Karrin Taylor Robson, who lost the Republican primary to Kari Lake in the governor's race.

Looking Forward to Celebrating Governor @DougDucey and Arizona’s Historic Passage of Universal School Choice at Club for Growth’s School Freedom Forum in Phoenix Tomorrow! See You There!🇺🇸 https://t.co/PDCNNZfrg0 — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) October 10, 2022

