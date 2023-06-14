Juneteenth in the Valley: Events, celebrations and more all weekend

PHOENIX — Juneteenth is celebrated each year as a commemoration of the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States.
It became a federally recognized holiday on June 17, 2021, and is observed each year on June 19.
For generations, Black Americans have recognized the end of one of the darkest chapters in U.S. history with joy, in the form of parades, street festivals, musical performances and cookouts.
Juneteenth was first celebrated on June 19, 1865, in Texas. On that day, tens of thousands of enslaved Americans in Texas were freed, more than two years after President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.
Here's how you can participate in the reflection and commemoration of the historical day:
Archwood Exchange Juneteenth celebration at the Desert Botanical Gardens
- What: The family-friendly event will celebrate Black culture and excellence through storytelling, history, art, performance, community discussion and entrepreneurship. It will include Black-owned cultural goods, music performances, dance, food trucks, a live painting experience, and more interactive activities.
- When: Friday, June 16; 6-9 p.m.
- Where: 1201 N Galvin Parkway in Phoenix
- Price: Varies
- More information
Tempe's 10th annual Juneteenth Celebration
- What: The family-friendly event will feature hands-on activities and performances, table displays, storytime, a video game trailer, first responder vehicles, food trucks and more.
- When: Saturday, June 17; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Where: Tempe History Museum, 809 E. Southern Avenue
- Cost: Free
- More information
Valley of the Sun Juneteenth Celebration
- What: The Valley of the Sun JUNETEENTH Celebration at Eastlake Park near downtown Phoenix will feature performers and entertainers, health and community resource vendors, food trucks and more.
- When: Saturday, June 17 at 5 p.m.
- Where: Eastlake Park, 1549 E Jefferson in Phoenix
- More information
West Valley Juneteenth in Avondale
- What: Hosted by the Shining Light Foundation and other community organizations, the event will have a battle of the drumlines, sweet potato contest, live entertainment, rhythm rumble, African stilt walkers, kids zone and more.
- When: Saturday, June 17; noon-4 p.m.
- Where: La Joya Community High School, 11650 W Whyman Avenue, Avondale
- More information
Arizona Heritage Center Juneteenth Celebration 2023
- What: Community members will connect with each other and a variety of organizations representing historical societies, action groups, state resources, and the community at large. Guests are welcome to wander, discuss, and enjoy performances, activities, and food!
- When: Sunday, June 18, noon-5 p.m.
- Where: Arizona Heritage Center - 1300 N College Avenue in Tempe
- Cost: Free admission. Choose the Supporter Admission Pass option for $10 to support future programming of this kind.
- More information
