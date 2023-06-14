Juneteenth in the Valley: Events, celebrations and more all weekend

Juneteenth marks the day when the last enslaved people in the United States learned they were free.

PHOENIX — Juneteenth is celebrated each year as a commemoration of the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States.

It became a federally recognized holiday on June 17, 2021, and is observed each year on June 19.

For generations, Black Americans have recognized the end of one of the darkest chapters in U.S. history with joy, in the form of parades, street festivals, musical performances and cookouts.

Juneteenth was first celebrated on June 19, 1865, in Texas. On that day, tens of thousands of enslaved Americans in Texas were freed, more than two years after President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

Here's how you can participate in the reflection and commemoration of the historical day:

Archwood Exchange Juneteenth celebration at the Desert Botanical Gardens

What: The family-friendly event will celebrate Black culture and excellence through storytelling, history, art, performance, community discussion and entrepreneurship. It will include Black-owned cultural goods, music performances, dance, food trucks, a live painting experience, and more interactive activities.

Friday, June 16; 6-9 p.m. Where: 1201 N Galvin Parkway in Phoenix

1201 N Galvin Parkway in Phoenix Price: Varies

Commemorate Juneteenth at the Garden. From June 14-19, stroll the trails to enjoy a day filled with activities that... Posted by Desert Botanical Garden on Monday, May 22, 2023

Tempe's 10th annual Juneteenth Celebration

What: The family-friendly event will feature hands-on activities and performances, table displays, storytime, a video game trailer, first responder vehicles, food trucks and more.

Saturday, June 17; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Where: Tempe History Museum, 809 E. Southern Avenue

Tempe History Museum, 809 E. Southern Avenue Cost: Free

Celebrate Juneteenth three times in Tempe. Check out these great events throughout our city. https://mailchi.mp/tempe/celebrate-juneteenth-at-three-community-festivals Posted by City of Tempe Government on Thursday, June 1, 2023

Valley of the Sun Juneteenth Celebration

What: The Valley of the Sun JUNETEENTH Celebration at Eastlake Park near downtown Phoenix will feature performers and entertainers, health and community resource vendors, food trucks and more.

Saturday, June 17 at 5 p.m. Where: Eastlake Park, 1549 E Jefferson in Phoenix

West Valley Juneteenth in Avondale

What: Hosted by the Shining Light Foundation and other community organizations, the event will have a battle of the drumlines, sweet potato contest, live entertainment, rhythm rumble, African stilt walkers, kids zone and more.

Saturday, June 17; noon-4 p.m. Where: La Joya Community High School, 11650 W Whyman Avenue, Avondale

Arizona Heritage Center Juneteenth Celebration 2023

What: Community members will connect with each other and a variety of organizations representing historical societies, action groups, state resources, and the community at large. Guests are welcome to wander, discuss, and enjoy performances, activities, and food!

Sunday, June 18, noon-5 p.m. Where: Arizona Heritage Center - 1300 N College Avenue in Tempe

Arizona Heritage Center - 1300 N College Avenue in Tempe Cost: Free admission. Choose the Supporter Admission Pass option for $10 to support future programming of this kind.

Our Juneteenth Celebration is a month away and you won't want to miss it! Please join us on June 18, 2023 to recognize... Posted by Arizona Historical Society on Thursday, May 18, 2023

