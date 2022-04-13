Egg-citing events to celebrate Easter across the Valley and Arizona

Communities all across Arizona are hosting events for the April holiday.

ARIZONA, USA — Hoppy Easter! Local places all across the Valley and Arizona are welcoming families and friends to various events in honor of the April holiday. Some of these events are even free!

Around the Valley

April 15 &16

$10-$15 (Kids under two are free)

The first-ever Bunny Balloon Blast will be held at Salt River Fields from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.! Celebrate Easter by riding in hot air balloons, free candy and pictures with the Easter Bunny! The hot air balloons will serve as candy stations for the kids.

April 16

Free

The City of Chandler is hosting the Easter Family Celebration for everyone! The starts at 9 a.m. at the Snedigar Sportsplex and will include Easter egg hunts, prize baskets, and games. The city asks that you bring your own basket for the egg hunt.

April 16

Free

The City of Apache Junction is hosting its annual Easter Egg Hunt at Prospector Park. Egg hunts are open to anyone, just make sure you bring your own basket to collect all those eggs! The first egg hunt starts at 9 a.m.!

April 16

$13 for children 16 and younger (Free for adults with purchase of child ticket)

Vertuccio Farms is once again holding its Easter-Eggsperience for families here in Arizona. The event will have a petting zoo, play on all farm play structures and pictures with the Easter Bunny! There will also be four egg hunts throughout the day starting at 9:30 a.m., you will have the option to reserve your time slot when purchasing your ticket online.

April 16

Free

This annual Easter celebration is one you can't miss! The Dolly Sanchez Easter Celebration is in honor of Dolly Sanchez, a Peoria resident who began a community Easter egg hunt in 1976. Families and kids of all ages are invited to the Peoria Sports Complex at noon for pictures with Mr. and Mrs. Bunny, egg hunts and goodies! There will also be a variety of food trucks, and a calming sensory room for individuals with sensory processing needs.

April 17

$20-$30

The Chocolate Bunny 5K and 1 Mile Kids Run will benefit Kids Need to Read. The organization's mission is to "improve the lives of disadvantaged children by providing books and engaging literacy programs to underfunded schools, libraries, and organizations nationwide." Check-in for the race starts at 6:30 a.m., the race begins at 8 a.m.

Down South

April 16

Free

This annual Easter egg hunt

In the High Country

April 9

Free

Easter activities and more is planned at the Prescott Valley Civic Center. This event welcomes families for an Easter egg hunt scheduled for noon, arts vendors, games and prizes! Local Boy Scouts will also serve small meals to go for those who need a snack!

April 16

Free at depot, $109 to ride train

The Easter Bunny Express at the Verde Canyon railroad is welcoming families to hop on board for a ride around the high country! The Easter Bunny will pass out treats and hugs before the train departs. Onboard Easter activities and more are scheduled.

April 16

Free

The Cornville Community Association invites everyone of all ages to join the Cornville Community Easter Egg Hunt! Registration begins at 9 a.m. at Windmill Park. The egg hunt is for kids up to 3rd grade. Bring your own basket and make a creative hat for the Easter Hat Parade!

Up to Speed