Earth Day 2022: Events, ways to celebrate around the Valley

If you’d like to celebrate the planet and bring awareness to environmental issues, here is a list of things to do around the Valley.

PHOENIX — “All TOGETHER now” proclaims earthday.org, while announcing that Earth Day 2022’s theme is “invest in our planet.”

Earth Day, which falls on Friday, April 22 this year, comes just after a report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change concluded widespread damage to wildlife, ecosystems and civilization is happening at a faster rate than previously predicted.

Earth Day is the brainchild of former Wisconsin Sen. Gaylord Nelson, who had been concerned about the deterioration of the environment. On the heels of a massive oil spill in Santa Barbara, California, in 1969 and inspired by anti-war protests by students, Nelson teamed up with Republican Congressman Pete McCloskey and an environmental activist named Denis Hayes to bring events to college campuses, organizations and faith groups across the United States to educate people about environmental issues.

Thus, Earth Day was born on April 22, 1970.

If you’d like to get together with like-minded people to celebrate the planet we call home and bring awareness to climate change issues, here is a list of the many things to do between now and the weekend of actual Earth Day (April 22-24) around the Valley.

Phoenix

April 16: The Phoenix Zoo is hosting an Earth Day celebration from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will include activities that will allow participants to “connect with nature, clean the environment and create a better world for all creatures great and small.” Other activities will include: a DJ dance party for the planet, bag-making and lost bird project sculptures.

April 22: Earth Day Expo at the Children’s Museum of Phoenix from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Museum’s Earth Day celebration will take place in the Children’s Garden where activities will include planting seeds, making bird feeders, inspecting the garden, creating chalk art, examining worms and much more.

April 22: Earth Day Art Exhibition at Community 43 from 6-10 p.m.

A free art exhibition centered on Earth Day is being held at Community 43. The exhibition will feature works using up-cycled materials, nature and concepts like kindness and unity. If you buy some art 15% of the proceeds will go to Community 43, a nonprofit that builds mental wellness. Coffee and snacks will also be provided.

April 24: Earth Day at Liberty Wildlife Rescue from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Celebrate Earth Day with the animals! Liberty Wildlife Rescue will have their animals out and ready for the celebration. Various activities for kids and Liberty’s annual Wish Tree will be available as well.

Tempe

April 22: Celebrate Earth Day at Arizona Mills from 3-5 p.m.

You can learn about the importance of protecting the planet and taking action at the food court at Arizona Mills. Science activities and giveaways for the whole family will also be going on.

April 22: Earth Day Cleanup at Papago Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Celebrate Earth Day by cleaning up the Earth at Papago Park. Complimentary coffee will be provided for those willing to fill up a bucket with trash.

April 23: Earth Day Extravaganza hosted by Green Living Magazine from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The extravaganza will feature booths from eco-friendly companies, music, electric vehicles and more. Green Living Magazine hopes to educate, empower and inspire business owners and readers to protect the planet.

Scottsdale

April 22: Scottsdale Mayor and Council Green Expo Breakfast at Pima Park from 8-10 a.m.

Enjoy a complimentary breakfast and explore sustainability-focused educational booths. Scottsdale Water will be hosting public tours of the Thomas Groundwater Treatment Facility from 10 a.m. to 11:20 a.m.

April 22: Celebrate Earth Day at the Butterfly Wonderland Foundation at 11 a.m.

Beautiful, repainted and repurposed metal floral artwork will be unveiled as part of a newly installed outdoor garden at Butterfly Wonderland. Guests will be invited to walk through the butterfly garden that is meant to attract butterflies and other pollinators.

Gilbert

April 22: Lower Salt River Cleanup from 9 a.m.-noon.

Help keep public lands clean by cleaning up the riverbanks and trails along the Lower Salt River. You have to register for the exact location of the event.

Apache Junction

April 22: Read and Rec Earth Day at Flatiron Community Park from 10-11 a.m.

The Library and Parks and Recreation are teaming up to bring a morning of reading and playing at the park to kids. The event will feature themed books, crafts and playtime.

April 23: Earth Day Ladybug Release at Earth Heart Park and Community Garden from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Learn how to keep the community healthy while keeping up healthy. Plant seeds, listen to music, enjoy food, create art and release ladybugs into the environment.

