Country Thunder in Arizona canceled for 2020, rescheduled for 2021

Country Thunder in Arizona has been canceled entirely for 2020 as the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the state continues to rise.

Organizers announced Friday that the music festival will be held next on April 8 to 11, 2021.

Country Thunder Music Festivals CEO Troy Vollhoffer said in a statement that it would be worth the wait.

“We can’t wait to come back to Florence and kick this thing up a notch," he said.



“As always, we appreciate our thousands of loyal fans, partners, sponsors, and supporters in Arizona for their patience, loyalty and enthusiasm. It’s been a strange year, but we’re excited to be able to look forward to planning a special experience for the greatest country music fans in America.”

Luke Comb, Eric Church and Dustin Lynch are scheduled to headline the 2021 music festival.



Anyone who bought tickets to the 2020 festival will be able to use them in 2021. Ticket holders will receive further information July 31.