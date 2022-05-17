Chuck Norris scheduled to appear at upcoming Phoenix Fan Fusion

The actor and martial arts champion will be available to sign autographs during the three-day event in downtown Phoenix.

The Walker Texas Ranger himself is coming to Phoenix this month.

Chuck Norris, star of more than 20 films and karate champion, has been revealed as one of the celebrity attendees scheduled to appear at Phoenix Fan Fusion on May 28.

The 82-year-old actor and inspiration for countless memes is one of several entertainers expected to make an appearance at the three-day pop culture event held at the Phoenix Convention Center.

Other booked guests include Kate Mulgrew from "Orange Is the New Black," Patrick Warburton from "Family Guy," and notable voice actor Billy West.

Autographs and photo ops with celebrity guests are available for purchase on the Fan Fusion website and will be available during the event.

This year marks Phoenix Fan Fusion's 20th anniversary after the annual event was forced to take a hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. Up to 60,000 people are expected to attend the entertainment event.

New events offered this year include the Anime Rave with DJ Heavygrinder, laser tag provided by Altered Combat, and a separate gaming hall sponsored by Bookmans.

Ticket prices range from $40 to $90 for a single day and full event passes. Children 3-12 years old are $15 and children 2 and under are free with a paying adult.

More information can be found here.

