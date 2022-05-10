45k people expected in downtown Phoenix tonight for Suns, D-backs, graduation and more

The City of Phoenix says you'll want to pack your patience.

PHOENIX — Downtown Phoenix will feel quite lively Tuesday night as more than 45,000 people ascend into the concrete jungle.

The Suns and Diamondbacks have games Tuesday night, and there's a concert: Morrissy is playing at the Orpheum Theater.

And since it's graduation season, there are two graduation events for Arizona State University.

