Buckeye Air Fair is coming back to town

If you're looking for a weekend of high-flying fun, the Buckeye Air Fair is the place for you! The event takes flight the weekend of Feb. 17.

BUCKEYE, Ariz — The Buckeye Air Fair will return for a weekend of high-flying fun this February. With action-packed airshows, fly-ins for aircraft owners and pilots, and an aviation academy showcase, the event promises to be out of this world.

The event runs from Feb. 17 through Feb. 19 at the Buckeye Municipal Airport. Gates open at 9 a.m. daily, and admission is free. Parking can be purchased in advance or at the event.

Attendees will get to enjoy eight of the best aerial acts in the country between two 2.5-hour airshows.

The Buckeye Air Fair Aviation Academy is also gearing up to inspire the next generation of aviation career-seekers. Between Field Trip Friday, SciTech Saturday, or Flight School Sunday, students can learn about every part of this sky-high career field.

Pilots will also have access to world-class educational content with the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association Fly-In.

The VIP Experience lets you catch all the high-flying action with the best seat in the house, all day refreshments, private restrooms and VIP Parking. $60 per person for one day, $85 for a two-day pass

Other family activities include hundreds of pilots from around the western U.S. showcasing their unique aircraft, historic and military static aircraft displays, great food, vendors and a Kid’s Zone.

You can find a complete schedule of the event at buckeyeairfair.com.

