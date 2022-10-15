Keep an eye out for this parade! More than 100 tow trucks formed a convoy to raise awareness for National Move Over Day

The event aims to raise awareness of Arizona's "Move Over" law, requiring drivers to move over a lane when a vehicle with flashing lights is pulled over.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — Did you see this parade on your morning commute? Don't worry, this massive line of tow trucks wasn't on their way to haul anyone off!

Over 100 tow trucks gathered together for a massive convoy down the highway, all for National Move Over Day.

The event aims to raise awareness of Arizona's "Move Over" law that requires drivers to move over a lane when a work vehicle is pulled over on a road, the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) said.

They tweeted out some images of the event showing the massive parade stretching down the highway. In some pictures, the convoy even stretches from one end of the screen to the other.

Happening now: More than 100 tow trucks form a parade that marks National Move Over Day. The event raises awareness of Arizona's "Move Over" law that requires drivers to move over one lane when a vehicle with flashing lights is pulled over on a road.

More: https://t.co/aZjOb1CDFx pic.twitter.com/QFXgyflddw — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 15, 2022

It's not a bad reminder: If you see a vehicle with flashing lights on the side of the road, just shift over a lane or slow down if it's not safe to do so.

This applies to any vehicle including tow trucks, ambulances, fire trucks, police cars and maintenance vehicles, like ADOT’s Incident Response Unit trucks, said the department's website.

“There’s enough risk as is helping someone on the side of the road,” said David Blue, ADOT Traffic Incident Management/Incident Response Unit Manager. “While National Move Over Day comes once a year, every day is a good day to ‘Move Over’ and give us space to perform the service requested or required, so everyone can get home to their families that night.”

Up to Speed