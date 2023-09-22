The proof is in the pudding: Alice Cooper's annual Christmas Pudding Fundraiser is going to rock

Alice Cooper is hosting the 21st annual Christmas Pudding Fundraiser on Sunday, Dec. 9, with special appearances from Sammy Hagar, Nancy Wilson and Quiet Riot.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — When school's out for winter, Alice Cooper's 21st annual Christmas Pudding Fundraiser will be the perfect way to celebrate.

There, the rock and roll legend Alice Cooper will be joined by Hall of Famers Sammy Hagar and Nancy Wilson of Heart, alongside Quiet Riot and Sixwire.

All proceeds from the event will go to the free music, dance, arts, and vocational programs offered by Alice Cooper's Solid Rock Teen Centers.

“We are excited to be celebrating our 21st year with a stellar lineup of talent who dedicate their time and passion to help us raise funds for our Teen Centers,” said Alice Cooper. “We are grateful to everyone who continues to make this one of the finest shows in the Valley and promise another memorable evening of music and mayhem!”

The music and mayhem kicks off Saturday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. and will also include performances from Solid Rock Dance Company, The Bucket Brigade, and the winner of this year's Proof is in the Pudding Music and Dance Competition.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. online at www.celebritytheatre.com.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

WE ❤ ARIZONA

Explore amAZing people, places and things across our state on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

Watch 12News+ for free

You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."