20 spooky fall events to enjoy in the Valley, across Arizona

ARIZONA, USA — Fall is officially here! Although Arizona may not see orange leaves and cool temperatures everywhere, many communities around Arizona are welcoming the cooler weather by holding fall-inspired events.

Plus, there are plenty of free options!

Haunted Houses

Sept. 30- Oct.1

$27.99-32.99

If you're looking for an extremely frightening experience, the 13th Floor is perfect for you. Tour a terrifying haunted house with realistic costumes, intense acting, elaborate sets and jump-scares around every corner. This haunted house was rated in the top five haunted houses in the country by USA Today!

Sept. 30 - Oct.1

$24.99-32.99

This terrifying haunted house features themed experiences, each uniquely designed to leave you feeling spooked. It also has a 20-acre haunted corn maze, and comes with a warning that the event may be too intense for children 12 and younger

Oct. 27-31

Free

The event is an intense, 13-minute haunted house walk-through. It includes intense acting, spooky illusions, fog and loud noises. If you don't feel up to walking through, don't fret, it is also open to public display!

Fridays & Saturdays Oct. 1-31

Starting at $25

If you want to walk through a pitch black corn maze, anticipating a jump scare at every corner, this is the event for you! If you don't lose your appetite from the scares, there are snacks and refreshments outside.

Fairs, Corn Mazes and Pumpkin Patches

Oct. 1-31

$10-12 (Children five and under are free)

The largest fall event in Arizona, the Arizona State Fair! The fair has almost 60 carnival rides, classic fair cuisine, adorable animals and happy faces. It also features grandstand events, performances, tribute bands and livestock!

It may still feel a little like summer in Greater Phoenix, but fall is here — meaning festivals are coming back with a bang. Check out all the festivals taking place: https://t.co/broXaJcpPb 🍁



📷: sixzero2media

📍: Arizona State Fair#myphx #TravelResponsibly pic.twitter.com/3L0NrPquuf — Visit Phoenix (@visitphoenix) September 22, 2021

Oct. 1-31

$15

This event will feature three corn mazes: the six-acre corn maze, the mini corn maze, and the haunted corn maze. If corn mazes aren't for you, other activities include a petting zoo, a train ride, a giant jumping pillow and much more!

Sept. 16- Oct. 31

Starting at $18

Stop by The Princess for many autumn-inspired activities! The festival has a pumpkin patch, an amusement park and fireworks. Stop by the Spookeasy for some spirits, or pop over to the cider orchard for some apple treats! The event is outside, socially distanced and family-friendly.

Oct. 1-31

$12

Vertuccio Farms is welcoming the cool weather by offering ‘Cooler days in the Corn Maze' for the entire month of October! In addition to the corn maze, the festival will have a pumpkin patch, a petting zoo, mini golf and a giant jump pad.

Oct. 2

$10-40

This festival will have 20-25 local food trucks, shopping vendors and live music! Kids 18 and under are free, and there will be a bounce house and face painting for fun for the entire family. This event is pet-friendly, so bring your furry friends too!

Oct. 1-31

$23.95 (Children two and under are free)

Visit Schnepf Farms for its month-long Pumpkin and Chili Party. This family- festival has over 45 rides and attractions, and an abundance of home-cooked meals. Purchase tickets ahead of time because they are limiting attendance to shorten lines and maintain social distance.

Oct. 22-24

Free

Over 1,000 one-of-a-kind glass pumpkins will be displayed at the second annual Holland Center Glass Pumpkin Patch. Each whimsically-designed pumpkin is hand painted by a local glass artist known for his unique and intricate designs. All pumpkin proceeds will benefit the Desert Foothill Theatre.

Oct. 23-24

Some events free, visit website for more details

The Autumn-fest Arts and Crafts Fair gathers vendors from around across the region to give you a head start on holiday shopping. Hosted at the Anthem Community Park, this fall-inspired festival has live entertainment, pumpkin picking and carnival rides.

Día De Los Muertos

Oct. 24

Free

The 10th Annual Día De Los Muertos Phoenix Festival will be held at Steele Indian School Park on Oct. 24. Presented by Cultural Coalition, the festival will have hundreds of masked performers, vendor booths and interactive activities designed to honor the multicultural roots of our community.

Oct. 23-24

Free

Visit the Día de Los Muertos Festival to celebrate Latin American Art and Culture. Explore the altar exhibit, watch cultural performances, or take a Traditional Mexican Mask painting class. The event will take place at the Mesa Arts Center and admission is free.

Nov. 5-7

Free

The Procession is an gigantic, community-related designed to honor and celebrate the dead. You are welcome to show up in street clothes or in full costume. The event is open to all traditions, communities, artforms and people. "If you’re feeling loss, this is an opportunity to join those feeling it as well."

Oct. 27-30

Free

Tlaquepaque Arts and Shopping Village is hosting their 11th annual Marigold Mural Project. They invite the public to paint a tribute to a lost loved one on their 26 foot long community remembrance wall, with murals from the previous year on display.

Halloween Events

Oct. 29

Free

Decorate your vehicle and attend this free, socially distanced, spooktacular event for a chance to win fun fall prizes. Awards include spookiest, most original, best in show and best group costume. Event staff will hand out candy during the drive-thru, trick-or-treat event.

Oct. 14-31

$5-20

With rides geared toward children ages 2-8, Halloween Town is a perfect family activity. They encourage kids to come dressed up as their favorite character and they'll do the face-painting. Other activities include carnival games, a pumpkin patch and bouncy houses.

Oct. 8-31

$15 per person (children 2 and under free)

The Paradise & Pacific Railroad is being transformed into a spooky Halloween park for a train-inspired, family-friendly event. The event includes a spooky train ride and carousel that you can ride as much a you want during your time block. Hour and a half time blocks will help to maintain social distance and limit long lines!

Oct. 24

$30 per family (one ticket includes four wristbands)

Local Savvy AZ is throwing a Halloween festival with the entire family in mind at McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park. Tickets include access to trick-or-treating stations, pumpkin decorating, a character meet and greet, a costume contest and much more.

