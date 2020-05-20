Road Rave drive-in music festival headed to Phoenix

Carnage, a popular DJ and record producer, will headline the event. It's North America's first drive-in musical festival during the COVID pandemic.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Physical distancing restrictions due to coronavirus have hit pause on music festivals and performances as we know them, but there are still some ways to get your groove on safely.

A road rave anyone?

Organizers of North America's first drive-in music festival during the COVID pandemic announced it will make a stop in the Valley later this month.

Road Rave 2020, presented by Medium Rare and Relentless Beach, will be at the Wild Horse Motorsports Park in Chandler on May 30.

DJ and record producer Carnage will headline the event and be joined by Hulk Gang, SayMyName, Bijou, Dr Fresch and Atliens.

Ravers will be able to jam out in their cars at a safe distance from others.

A German night club put on a drive-in rave in early May. Music fans danced and fist pumped to techno beats from their cars. Only two people were allowed in each car.