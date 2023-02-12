Don't want to watch the Super Bowl? Here's what we have on 12News+

We get it, the Super Bowl isn't for everyone. So, here is what else you can watch out on Roku and Fire TV app.

PHOENIX — The Super Bowl isn't for everyone. Estimates claim that around 100 million Americans won't be watching a single second of what is billed as the biggest sporting event of the year.

So, if you are one of those 100 million Americans who have no interest in today's game, you can check out what we have on our Roku and Fire TV streaming app, 12News+. The app is completely free and can be downloaded on your Roku and Fire TV devices.

Here's what you can watch today during the game:

4 p.m. - Cost of Crisis: A 12News Special

The city doesn't have enough shelter space to meet the needs of a growing unsheltered population. This 12News Special that focuses on the issue of homelessness in Phoenix.

5 p.m. - Boomtown: A 12News Special

The Phoenix metro area is growing. But can the Valley really sustain this rapid growth? 12News takes a look at what this all means for the future of Arizona.

5:30 p.m. - 12News Evening News

Details affecting local, regional, statewide and national news events of the day are provided by the 12News Team as well as updates on weather and traffic.

6 p.m. Replay of the 12News Evening News

6:30 p.m. Valentine's Day: The world of dating

As Valentine's Day nears, we take a look at the world of dating in 2023. From new dating apps to new trends like sober dating, we explain what you need to know.

6:50 p.m. Black History Firsts: The National Football League

As Super Bowl LVII marks the first time two starting Black quarterbacks will play, we look at other African American firsts in the NFL.

7:10 p.m. Heartthreads: Coaches making a difference

A collection of inspiring stories showcasing coaches of all levels helping out their teams and communities.

7:30 p.m. Romance Scams: How to spot them and ways to protect yourself

Dating or defrauding? Breaking down what you need to know about romance scams and how you can spot them and protect yourself.

7:45 p.m. Health Hub: American Heart Month

February is American Health Month. Experts and advocates share stories about improving heart health.

8:00 p.m. Sunday Square Off

Local, state and national newsmakers and analysts discuss the top issues affecting Arizona with moderator Brahm Resnik.

12News SBHQ

12News is your home for all things Super Bowl LVII!

The Valley is expected to draw thousands of people to the Big Game – along with the many events and local attractions State 48 has to offer.

In Phoenix, several events are planned including the Super Bowl Experience where families can enjoy free entertainment and the Super Bowl Music Fest.

Scottsdale will be home to the Historic Old Town ESPN Main Street Tailgate and the Tailgate Time Machine block party.

In Tempe, the FanDuel Party at Tempe Beach Park on Feb. 10 will feature a carnival atmosphere with games, music and more.

Meanwhile, Glendale will host the Super Bowl itself, and city officials told 12News Glendale has had the explosive growth it needs to match it

Visitors can expect roadway and parking improvements, top-of-the-line security, and a newly expanded entertainment district ahead – a project that's been years in the making.

No ticket for game day? No problem. Here’s where you can watch the Super Bowl.

The Grand Canyon State is home to some beautiful scenery and spectacular weather, both of which make for great golfing and hiking. The 12News digital team has guides to help make your Valley experience GREAT.

Looking for a more low-key Super Bowl weekend? Here’s an introvert’s guide to avoiding crowds on Super Bowl weekend.

And here are five interesting places in the metro Phoenix area that every out-of-towner should try to visit before departing after the Super Bowl.

