Disneyland introducing new 'Magic Key' program, replacing the Annual Pass

The Magic Key program has options ranging from $399 to $1399.

LOS ANGELES — Disneyland Resort is replacing its Annual Pass with the new Magic Key Program.

The new program is supposed to be a more "guest-centric offering that will deliver choice, flexibility and value for park admission, special access to unique experiences, valuable saving opportunities and so much more," Disney Parks said in a press release.

Disneyland said that the Magic Key program is an evolution of the Annual Pass Program and was developed through research and feedback from guests and fans.

There are four different Magic Key options: Imagine Key ($399 per year), Enchant Key ($649 per year), Believe Key ($949 per year) and Dream Key ($1,399 per year). They all offer different benefits based on guest needs.

Imagine Key: Available to Southern California residents only, up to two park reservation holds at a time, 10% off select merchandise, 10% off select food and beverage

Available to Southern California residents only, up to two park reservation holds at a time, 10% off select merchandise, 10% off select food and beverage Enchant Key: Up to four park reservation holds at a time, 10% off select merchandise, 10% off select food and beverage

Up to four park reservation holds at a time, 10% off select merchandise, 10% off select food and beverage Believe Key: Up to six park reservation holds at a time, 10% off select merchandise, 10% off select food and beverage, 50% off theme park parking

Up to six park reservation holds at a time, 10% off select merchandise, 10% off select food and beverage, 50% off theme park parking Dream Key: Up to six park reservation holds at a time, 20% off select merchandise, 15% off select food and beverage, theme park parking included

Part of the new Magic Key program is a theme park reservation system. Disneyland said that this is part of the efforts to "provide a great experience for all of our guests."

All Magic Key holders will have to make a reservation in advance to go to Disneyland and/or Disney California Adventure on available dates that can hold the amount of people in a reservation.

Disneyland will also offer Magic Key holders special offers like saving opportunities, dining experiences and custom menu items as well as a Magic Key holder celebration month.

One thing that will be special for California residents is that Disneyland will allow them to pay through a monthly payment plan with a down payment of $179.

The Magic Key passes are available for purchase starting on August 25, 2021 at 10 a.m. PDT and accessible through the Disneyland website or app.