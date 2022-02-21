New Guy Fieri restaurant to open in Caesars Sportsbook at Chase Field

The "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" host's new restaurant will offer a two-story sports betting and dining venue.

PHOENIX — Food Network star Guy Fieri is bringing the flavor to Chase Field.

The Arizona Diamondbacks announced Monday Fieri's new restaurant will open this spring in Caesars Sportsbook at Chase Field.

It will take the location formerly known as Game 7 Grill on the Plaza at the home of the D-Backs.

My new restaurant concept is coming to downtown Phoenix this spring in the new, state-of-the-art #CaesarsSportsbook & bar at @ChaseField! pic.twitter.com/JCCABFVuqt — Mayor Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) February 21, 2022

The restaurant will be open year-round and will feature both indoor and outdoor seating, multiple floors of betting space and a full-service bar and lounge with wall-to-wall TVs.

“This is a chance to get in on the ground level of a unique, fresh and fun concept in food, gaming and baseball at Chase Field," said Diamondbacks President and CEO Derrick Hall.

Both Caesars and the Diamondbacks are looking for qualified candidates to join the new restaurant and may apply for open positions online.

Guy Fieri has visited over 30 Arizona restaurants on his television series, "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" on the Food Network.

Last year, Flavortown Kitchen, a delivery-only restaurant chain became available to customers throughout the Valley.





