Designs revealed for new sports betting bar coming to downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — Caesars Entertainment has provided a first look at a sports betting bar it's developing in partnership with the Arizona Diamondbacks next to Chase Field.

Projected to open early next year, the Caesars Sportsbook in downtown Phoenix will include two floors of sports betting space, a restaurant, VIP lounge and walls covered in flat-screen televisions, according to Caesars Entertainment.

Customers will be offered multiple options for how and where they can place their sporting bets, either in-person or through their phone.

“Caesars Sportsbook at Chase Field will bring to life the vision of our brand by celebrating the Caesars promise of treating everyone like royalty,” said Eric Hession, co‐president of Caesars Digital. “These renderings provide a taste of what this incredible new venue will offer, but there’s so much more we can’t wait to show Arizona customers when the space officially opens."

Once sports betting becomes legal in Arizona on Sept. 9, Chase Field will allow visitors to place bets at some of its ticket windows or at betting kiosks positioned throughout the field's plaza.

Bets can additionally be made digitally through the Caesar Sportsbook mobile app, which patrons can start depositing funds into before the sports betting bar opens.

Caesars Sportsbook will be open year-round, not just on Diamondbacks game days, and will have flexible hours of operation to cater to specific sporting events, the company said.

Caesars Entertainment is an official corporate partner of the Arizona Diamondbacks and has a multi‐year agreement with Major League Baseball to be an authorized gaming operator of the league.

