'Don't do something dumb': Country Thunder goers are reminded to have safe, smart fun

Pinal County officials are advising people to be safe as Country Thunder returns.

FLORENCE, Arizona — No, you're not having deja-vu. Country Thunder is happening again this week after its first comeback just five months ago.

Country Thunder will be held from April 7-10 at Canyon Moon Ranch in Florence. The lineup includes big names such as Blake Shelton, Riley Green, Florida Georgia Line and Morgan Wallen.

The festival was postponed three times due to the pandemic before it finally returned in October 2021.

With the return of the four-day country music festival, Pinal County officials are advising people to be mindful while having smart and safe fun.

"Now I don't want to ruin the fun, just remind you, don't do something dumb," said Pinal County Attorney Kent Volkmer in a YouTube video.

Officials said in 2019, there were 39 DUI arrests during the festival. In 2021, there were 16 arrests.

Volkmer advised festival-goers to have a designated, sober driver and if someone is not 21 or older, they should not be drinking alcohol.

"Use common sense, enjoy the country music," Volkmer said in the video.

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous