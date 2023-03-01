Chandler native will play Marty McFly in Broadway musical

Casey Likes, who attended Chandler High School, has been cast as the time-traveling teenager Marty McFly in "Back to the Future: the Musical."

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A Valley native will soon be traveling back in time in a Broadway musical based on a beloved Hollywood film.

Casey Likes, who attended Chandler High School, has been cast as Marty McFly in the upcoming Broadway production of "Back to the Future: the Musical."

The casting announcement was made Wednesday on Good Morning America with Likes jumping out of a vintage DeLorean car.

Likes, who starred in a production of "Les Miserables" at Chandler High, was recently seen on Broadway in a musical adaptation of the Cameron Crowe film "Almost Famous."

"I am extremely honored and head over heels to be leading my second original broadway company as Marty Mcfly in 'Back to the Future the Musical,'" Likes recently wrote on Instagram. "To say I'm thankful would be an understatement."

The time is NOW! ⌚️ @justcaseylikes is Broadway's Marty McFly. pic.twitter.com/7xLGYTV19x — Back To The Future Broadway (@BTTFBway) March 1, 2023

Based on the popular film starring Michael J. Fox, the musical tells the tale of a 1980s teen who accidentally travels back to the 1950s and meets the adolescent version of his parents. McFly must find a way to get back home before he ruins the spacetime continuum and is erased from existence.

The 1985 film produced by Steven Spielberg was nominated for several Academy Awards, spawned two successful sequels, and inspired an amusement park ride at Universal Studios.

The new musical production features well-known songs by Huey Lewis and the News and Chuck Berry, in addition to several new tracks written for the stage.

The Broadway production is scheduled to open this summer.

‘Almost Famous’ Star Casey Likes Set As Marty McFly in Broadway’s Upcoming ‘Back To The Future’ Musical https://t.co/DhN04IqKCk — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) March 1, 2023

