Chandler approves 'first-of-its-kind' indoor go-kart center

CHANDLER, Ariz. — The Chandler City Council has approved preliminary design plans submitted by a company wishing to construct a new indoor go-karting center that could include a bowling alley, arcade, and laser tag arena.

Andretti Indoor Karting and Games has gotten its initial plans greenlit to build a 96,000-square-foot entertainment center on a 10-acre site near Cooper Road and the Loop 202 freeway.

The proposed facility is considered a "first-of-its-kind" entertainment venue for the city of Chandler.

"Andretti Karting facility will not only have one of the best and most challenging indoor karting tracks in the world, but will include restaurants, bars, bowling, new and first-experienced Virtual Reality games, and large event spaces."

The city council voted last week to approve Andretti's preliminary plans for a project that's expected to add new recreational amenities to the community.

"Andretti Indoor Karting and Games complements the surrounding area with a unique offering that will provide employment opportunities and entertainment uses that promote economic activity," the company's planning documents state.

Andretti told SanTan Sun News the Chandler venue may open by the summer of 2023.

The entertainment company has a handful of locations throughout the country and is named in honor of Mario Andretti, the famous Italian-born racer. One of the company's other locations offers the "7D Xperience," which is a 3D interactive game involving laser blasters.

