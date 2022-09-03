8 places to celebrate St. Patrick's day in Arizona

Top of the morning! Communities across the state have set-up exciting events for you to check out.

ARIZONA, USA — St. Patrick's Day is just around the corner!

Communities all across the Valley and Arizona are celebrating the Irish holiday by holding fun events to honor the Feast of Saint Patrick.

There are also a few free options that are also family-friendly. Here are some of the events happening on Thursday:

The Dubliner - Phoenix

As a traditional Irish pub in business since 1984, The Dubliner is an obvious spot for the holiday!

The day starts with Irish coffee and a sandwich with a traditional menu being served after 11 a.m.

Festivities go on with live music and dancing.

DETAILS:

3841 E Thunderbird Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85032

$5 cover after 12 p.m.

Doors open at 8 a.m.

Go to their website for more information

George & Dragon - Phoenix

Known as an English pub, George & Dragon still goes all out on St. Patrick's day!

Corned beef and cabbage will be served throughout the day along with Jell-O shots and drink specials. But don't expect any green beer.

DETAILS:

4240 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85012

No cover

11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Go to their website for more information

The Wolfhound - Surprise

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with the lads at the Irish Wolfhound!

Singing and traditional dancing are a must at this bar billed as the only authentic Irish pub in Surprise.

Live music and bagpipers will be playing throughout the day and face painting will also be available.

DETAILS:

16811 N. Litchfield Road, Surprise, AZ 85374

$5 cover from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and $10 after 6 p.m. until closing

No minor allowed after 6 p.m.

No reservations

Go to their website for more information

SanTan Brewing - Chandler

Head to SanTan Brewing in downtown Chandler for a special St. Patrick's Day Celebration!

Traditional Irish music will be playing throughout the day at the local brewery, and a special menu of corned beef and cabbage and bangers and mash will be served from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

DETAILS:

8 S. San Marcos Pl. Chandler, AZ 85225

No cover

9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Go to their website for more information

McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon - Glendale

McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon is holding its last St. Patrick's Day Bash before closing this year.

Guests of all ages are welcome, but from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., those 21 and older are only permitted.

Traditional Irish food will be served in addition to green beer!

9425 W Coyotes Blvd, Glendale, AZ 85305

$10 entrance fee

2 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Go to their website for more information

Tim Finnegan's - Glendale

After a hiatus last year due to the COVID-19, St. Patrick's Day festivities are back at Finnegan's.

Wear your luckiest green clothing and enjoy the pub's assortment of drinks and traditional Irish fare.

DETAILS:

17045 N 59th Ave #103, Glendale, AZ 85308

11:00 AM - 02:00 AM

Go to their website for more information

Clancy's Pub - Scottsdale

A favorite of Scottsdale, Clancy's Pub is holding its 12th annual St. Patrick's Day event.

Doors open at 6 a.m. with Irish coffee and a traditional meal of shepherd's pie and corned beef and cabbage will be served throughout the day.

Live music will be playing throughout the day and traditional dancing will be showcased.

DETAILS:

4432 N Miller Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

No cover

Go to their website for more information

Chompie's - multiple locations

If you fancy a traditional St. Patrick's Day meal for your family, Chompie's is serving up food all day.

The all-you-can-eat meal consists of corned beef, potatoes, cabbage, and Irish soda bread along with desert.

Other holiday-themed foods will be available at the bakery.

DETAILS

Multiple locations

11 a.m. to closing time

$25.99 for dine-in service and $19.99 for single-serving for takeout

Go to their website for more information

