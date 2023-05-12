Celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage on the big screen

This weekend, moviegoers across the state can watch films at a discounted rate in honor of AAPI Heritage Month.

PHOENIX, Arizona — Harkins Theatres invites movie lovers to join in celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with a set of special movie screenings.

On May 13 and 17, the theatre will feature award-winning movies starring actors, directors and writers of Asian American descent. Proceeds from this weekend's shows will be donated OCA-Asian Pacific American Advocates.

"Moviegoers will be transported to Singapore when they see Crazy Rich Asians back on the big screen. They can also enjoy the record-breaking, seven-time 2023 Academy Award-winning film Everything Everywhere All at Once to commemorate AAPI Heritage Month at Harkins," Harkins said.

Tickets for both movies are on sale now for just $5 per ticket at participating theatre box offices. See Harkins website for showtimes and information.

Harkins Theatres is the country's largest independently owned theatre company and is the same organization that originally started Channel 12.

