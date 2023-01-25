Phoenix's 'Drag Queen Extraordinaire' Barbra Seville talks self-expression, politics, and the future of drag

Example video title will go here for this video

12News spoke with Richard Stevens, better known by his stage persona and drag name, Barbra Seville.

"People’s views are changing, and that’s just the way it is."

We sat down with Seville to talk self-expression, politics, and the future of drag.

It's a perilous position to hold as the LGBTQ+ community finds itself the target of increasingly hostile rhetoric and violent attacks . Recently, Arizona Republicans introduced a series of bills restricting drag shows.

With an acting career in the Valley spanning 25 years and a recent high-profile political feud , the self-described comedian and civics geek has found himself as the face of Phoenix's drag scene - even being invited as a V.I.P. to the inauguration of Gov. Katie Hobbs.

Despite jokingly introducing himself as "Phoenix's Gay," Richard Stevens says he never expected to hold that title. But after two decades of performing as the drag queen Barbra Seville, it's no surprise he does.

There’s a place for every one of those parts of the art form.

And that's what's great about it is there are so many different kinds of drag. There are so many different kinds of entertainment. Some people are just skilled, gifted dancers, some people have the ability to make you think you're looking at Marilyn Monroe or Reba McEntire. Some people are just hysterical on the microphone.

Drag has taken me literally coast to coast. It's given me opportunities that I would have never had. I've met people. I shook the hand of Barack Obama while he was the president of the United States. You know, I would have never done that if it hadn't been through my reputation as Barbara Seville.

When I look at what I do, I'm more of a comedian than necessarily a drag queen. I definitely do lip-sync performances. That's a big part of drag, probably. But as a comedian, I just love having the room.

I know how to tailor my act to the audience that I'm serving.

We read the room, we read the setting, and we do a performance for that. And so, what you may see me do on a Saturday night at 10 o'clock, isn't what you're gonna see me do. If I'm invited into a space where minors are present or a corporate setting. This year, I have done drag for billion-dollar companies. I've performed for law firms. I've been on television. I've been on the radio.

Well, it's not even, you know, the time in the venue that dictates that. A comparison that I've always used is for years and years, people welcomed Bob Saget into their homes, as America's dad on "Full House." And if you caught Bob Saget doing his show in Las Vegas, you would have seen a filthy, raunchy comedian. The same is true for any entertainment.

But drag, sometimes it's a fantasy for some people. To me, it's no different than jumping up as Batman or dressing up as Rapunzel or Cinderella. It's about creating a fantasy. It's about creating a character. It's about bringing joy to people. And I don't see a lot of harm in that.

I went to the inauguration on Thursday. And I heard from Republicans, and I heard from Democrats, and I heard from independents: Not one person brought up drag. They were talking about water scarcity. They were talking about putting Arizonans to work, they're talking about bringing jobs. So, I don't understand why this is so important.

I think... I don't know that drag is the most important thing in the world. That's why I was shocked that on the first day of a new legislative session, somebody spent their time on this.

Flamboyant makeup and raunchy performances are what come to mind when most people think of drag. But Stevens said that the gender-bending practice is more than just lip-syncing and sequins.

"This is a solution to a problem that just doesn't exist." : Anti-drag legislation shows up in Arizona

Two Arizona Republicans recently proposed a series of bills aimed at limiting when and where drag shows could be held. Recently elected state senators Anthony Kern and John Kavanagh pre-filed the bills before the 2023 legislative session started.

Kavanagh's proposal, SB-1026, would cut all state funding from any institution that holds a "drag show targeting minors."

Kern proposed SB-1028 and SB-1030. The former would prohibit drag shows from being held in any public location. The latter would designate any venue that hosts a drag show as an "adult-oriented business."

That bill would also prohibit drag shows from being held from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Monday through Saturday, and from 1 a.m. to noon on Sunday.

With most of Arizona's top offices occupied by Democrats, it's unlikely that these bills will pass. But Stevens said he's seen it all before.

Q: What have you seen regarding this anti-drag push?

Well, the sad thing is, it's just so familiar. You know, we've seen this sort of thing. I feel like every couple of years, every election cycle, sometimes people find something to be outraged about. And when I've taken a look at these bills, to me, the one phrase that just keeps coming to my mind is, this is a solution to a problem that just doesn't exist. You know, drag is a part of the entertainment culture in America, and it has been for as long as I've been alive.

If you think about it, we've seen drag in cartoons, you know, Bugs Bunny, the Flintstones things like that: It permeates our culture, and it's harmless. And I feel that these bills are just another way of someone trying to heighten their profile. That's really what it looks like to me.

Q: If some of these bills pass, how would that impact your work?

I don't understand how any of that would even be enforceable. You know what I mean? Because where do you draw the line of what is exactly drag? And what is just someone who has makeup on or a woman wearing pants: Is that drag? It's insane.

But there are ramifications because drag is a big business. You know, there are probably 10 drag races going on every weekend. And some of those venues host 200-300 people. So, regulating drag or limiting drag… It’s insane. It just doesn’t make any sense.

Q: Does limiting the times a drag show could happen affect your work?

Um, I start drag brunch at 11:30. So if, by some strange way, this bill became law, we would push our brunch to noon.

Q: What makes these bills unenforceable?



Well, I think it's unenforceable because, again, just the definition of drag, you know, how do you say hey, this is exactly drag, or this isn't, or that's too flamboyant, or that's not flamboyant enough, so this is fine.

I think somebody on the Supreme Court said about pornography, “You know, I can't define it, but I know it when I see it.”