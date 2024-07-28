ASU Gammage releases shows for 2023-2024 season

ASU Gammage has unveiled the lineup of shows for its 2023-2024 season

TEMPE, Ariz. — From "Hamilton" to "Les Misérables" with a little bit of the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll and the King of Pop thrown in, Broadway lovers are in for a treat with the upcoming 2023-2024 season at ASU Gammage.

“We’ve lined up an eight-show package that will keep you rocking in your seats and excited about coming to see live theater at ASU Gammage,” said Colleen Jennings-Roggensack, the executive director for Gammage.

The lineup of shows released Monday begin in the fall.

“ASU Gammage is ready to bring ‘simply the best’ of Broadway for the upcoming season,” Jennings-Roggensack said.

ASU Gammage 2023-2024 season:

Oct. 10-15, 2023 - "The Tina Turner Musical"

Nov. 14-19, 2023 - "Ain’t Too Proud"

Jan. 2-7, 2024 - "The Wiz"

Jan. 30 - Feb. 4, 2024 - "Jagged Little Pill"

March 12-17, 2024 - "MJ The Musical"

April 9-14, 2024 - "The Kite Runner"

June 11-16, 2024 - "Peter Pan"

June 25 - July 28, 2024 - "Hamilton"

Dec. 5-10, 2024 - "Les Misérables"

