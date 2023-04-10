Work from late Colombian artist Fernando Botero coming to Desert Botanical Garden

Around the world, his work is recognized as Boterismo because he created a unique style of shapes, volume, texture, and distortion.

PHOENIX — Paintings, drawings and a monumental sculpture celebrating the late Colombian artist Fernando Botero are coming to the Desert Botanical Garden in Phoenix.

"I am so happy to present this show here in Phoenix," the garden's chief curator Gabriela Urtiaga told 12News. "A lot of people will have the opportunity to see in person, normally you'd have to travel to Europe to see this kind of work,"

The exhibit has been in the works for more than a year. It showcases Botero's works through 2020, when finished what would be his final painting.

"We have the opportunity to see paintings and sculptures created by him capturing memories of his own experiences," Urtiaga said.

This exhibition marks the first major Botero exhibit in Arizona. Botero was born in Medellin, Colombia in 1932, and as Urtiaga will tell you, he was one of the world's most recognized artists of our time.

"The style of Botero is unique," she said. "Around the world, his work is recognized as Boterismo. Why? Because he created a unique style of shapes, volume, texture, and distortion."



The exhibit includes significant works from several decades that explore the Colombian artist's career. It runs from Oct. 7 through March 31, 2024.

The exhibit is included with membership or garden admission.

