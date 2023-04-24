ArtPops: Q&A with The Irie

'This is creating art'

How did you get started in the art or music world?

We all grew up on music that our parents and family listened to which got us started into the music world.

How would you describe yourself as an artist?

We all create music together or bring music together and stemming something from someone’s music piece. In a sense this is creating art and being an artist to us.

What is your favorite medium?

Our favorite medium would have to be our last album Planet Paradise, but our current favorite would be the album we are currently writing in the studio.

What motivates you to create?

Our family, friends, and fans motivate us.

What was the inspiration behind the piece selected to be featured as an ArtPop?

Our song Can I get a Witness is about how music saved our lives and can save anyone’s life. The song also has a meaning of you can always turn to music and music will always be there for you.

How can people find you?