ArtPops: Q&A with Michael Powers

A Q&A with Michael Powers

How did you get started in the art or music world?

I was born in New York City in 1960, but grew up in the San Francisco Bay area. My musical career began as therapy, when at the age of 15 I took up strumming the guitar to strengthen my wrist after a skateboard accident. Following my graduation from Berkeley High School when I was 15½, I moved to Seattle and frequented local jam sessions, keeping my fingers on the guitar strings and my mind on making my music reach a wider audience. Says Powers, “I learned how to play by sitting in at as many places as I could, developing eclectic tastes by playing with all types of bands: Jazz, Rock, Blues, R&B, and Top 40. I wanted to learn how to play any kind of music that featured a guitar as a solo voice.”

As Michael’s musicianship progressed, his interests broadened to include music theory. He enrolled at Seattle’s prestigious Cornish College of the Arts where he graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Composition and Performance in 1982. While at Cornish, Powers studied under composers Gil Evans and Sam Rivers, bassist Gary Peacock, pianist Art Lande, and trombonist Julian Priester. His style was also influenced by a diverse group of musicians which includes Jimi Hendrix, Carlos Santana, Charlie Parker, George Benson, Stanley Jordan, Miles Davis, and Kevin Eubanks. On stage, Michael has shared performed with, recorded with or shared billings with piano giant Herbie Hancock, classic Jazz saxophonist Eddie “Clean Head” Vinson, B3 master Dr. Lonnie Smith, Ronnie Cuber, Gil Scott Heron, Keiko Matsui, Nancy Wilson, Les McCann, Najee, Tommy Davidson, Dr. Cornel West and Ray Charles,

How would you describe yourself as an artist?

Endlessly inspired virtuoso guitarist, arranger and composer and entertainer

What is your favorite medium?

Instrumental Jazz, Blues, Prop and Rock Music

What motivates you to create?

I usually compose to imagery. I think “what would the soundtrack to that picture or video sound like”then I write what I imagine would work with it!

What was the inspiration behind the piece selected to be featured as an ArtPop?

The Spike Lee film “New Jack City” was an early 1990’s masterpiece. I

wanted to express that ethos in an original Jazz piece, hence “New Jack Jazz”

How can people find you?