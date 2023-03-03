ArtPops: Q&A with Joe Ray

'I’ve always been fascinated by the items depicted in Milagro form. Sometimes the items are body parts or animals, but also include angels and the sacred heart.'

Q&A with Joe Ray

How did you get started in the art or music world?

I’ve always wanted to be an artist in one form or another. I have a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Graphic Design from Arizona State University. While at ASU I mostly studied design, but I did have art classes such as composition, drawing, painting, sculpture, etc. But it wasn't until after college that I explored being an artist, in addition to a graphic designer.

How would you describe yourself as an artist?

I am a painter, printmaker and sculptor who works with bold and vibrant colors. I work in series, which include Hearts, Angels and Sirenas.

What is your favorite medium?

Painting (acrylic) and printmaking.

What motivates you to create?

The urge comes from ideas that I keep in a sketchbook/journal. Sometimes the ideas are written, not sketched out. Also, I get ideas from conversations with others, travels, and observations.

What was the inspiration behind the piece selected to be featured as an ArtPop?

The images are Milagros, which are small charms which are traditionally religious items carried for good luck. Or they are applied/nailed to a cross, a bed, or other items. Milagro means miracle in Spanish. I’ve always been fascinated by the items depicted in Milagro form. Sometimes the items are body parts or animals, but also include angels and the sacred heart.

Although my piece is not religious in the traditional sense, it is about faith and coming to one’s faith. Hence the title, “Pilgrimage”.