All-female mariachi featured at this Chandler event | Community Connections

It's the 24th Annual Mariachi and Ballet Folklórico Festival, and guests can expect music and dancing like no other at the Oct. 7 event.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — It's a tradition in Chandler. And this year is even more special.

"This year we are featuring an all-female mariachi, so we really want to showcase them and all their talent," said Vanessa Ramirez, artistic director of C.A.L.L.E de Arizona

The event Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month and is presented in partnership with C.A.L.L.E., which stands for Cultural Art Leadership Legacy Education.

Maestra Ramirez, created a music and dance experience rich and vibrant with the history of Mexico.

"Part of the reason we do this event is to fundraise for our scholarship, to continue enhancing the education of Latino students," she explained.

#Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with us #NEXTSaturday! CCA & CALLE de Arizona - Culture Art Leadership Legacy ... Posted by Chandler Center for the Arts on Thursday, September 28, 2023

According to Ramirez, this year's event features the music of Alan Ponce, Deyra Barrera, Herencia Mexicana Arizona, the ensemble of Mariachi Sonido de Mexico, and the all-female group Mariachi Lindas Mexicanas. These outstanding mariachi groups will be accompanied by folklórico dancers from Ballet Folklórico Quetzalli-AZ and Compania de Danza Folkórica Arizona.

Performers have been practicing this art of dance since they were little, some since age 2!

The event takes place Oct. 7 at 7 p.m.

>> Learn more here or call the box office at 480-782-2680.

Community reporter Rachel Cole spoke with Ramirez as part of 12News' Community Connections.

