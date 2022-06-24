x
Arizona State Fair announces opening date for 2022

The fair will open a week earlier than usual on Sept. 23 and run through Oct. 30.

PHOENIX — Fried foods and amusement fair rides are now officially back on the calendar for fall 2022 in Phoenix.

The Arizona State Fair will open a week earlier than in past years, beginning on Sept. 23 and running until Oct. 30. 

Fairgoers will get the chance to enjoy a variety of entertainment including concerts, monster truck shows, rodeo events and figure-eight racing. 

The 2021 state fair set a record turnout of nearly 1.6 million visitors, one year removed from the limited 2020 drive-thru event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More entertainment and food options will be announced in the months leading up to the event. 

Tickets are now available for purchase on the fair's website.

