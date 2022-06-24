Arizona State Fair announces opening date for 2022

PHOENIX — Fried foods and amusement fair rides are now officially back on the calendar for fall 2022 in Phoenix.
The Arizona State Fair will open a week earlier than in past years, beginning on Sept. 23 and running until Oct. 30.
Fairgoers will get the chance to enjoy a variety of entertainment including concerts, monster truck shows, rodeo events and figure-eight racing.
The 2021 state fair set a record turnout of nearly 1.6 million visitors, one year removed from the limited 2020 drive-thru event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
More entertainment and food options will be announced in the months leading up to the event.
Tickets are now available for purchase on the fair's website.
Up to Speed
Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.