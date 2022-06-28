Arizona Snowball re-opens Wednesday for Summer 2022 season

Arizona's highest scenic ride tops off at 11,500 feet. The first Sunset Gondola Rides will start Friday.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Arizona Snowbowl is set to re-open Wednesday for a summer season of gondola rides, hiking and other family activities.

After closing on June 13 due to the Pipeline Fire and evacuations issued by local emergency services the park is ready to re-open this week at 10 a.m.

The gondola rides will occur daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with summer activities from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m, a release from Arizona Snowbowl said. Tickets start at $19.

The ride tops off at 11,500 feet and offers views of the world's biggest ponderosa pine forest and the North Rim of the Grand Canyon.

The first Sunset Gondola Rides of the summer will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 7:45 p.m. It is recommended to get there one hour before the sunset as they are most vibrant 15-30 before the actual sunset.

Other summer activities include tubing, climbing wall, bungee trampoline, treasure panning and free disc golf.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit the Arizona Snowbowl website.

