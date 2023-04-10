Who is performing at Arizona Country Thunder 2023? Here's the list

FLORENCE, Ariz. — The Country Thunder Music Festival is back in Arizona for another year. Headliners in 2023 include Jon Pardi, Luke Bryan, Cody Johnson, and Dierks Bentley.
The event will be at Canyon Moon Ranch in Florence. It runs from April 13 to April 16.
Information about tickets can be found here.
The lineup for the festival is below.
Thursday, April 13
- 3:30 p.m. - Shane Profitt
- 5 p.m. - Tracy Byrd
- 6:30 p.m. - Parmalee
- 8 p.m. - Midland
- 10 p.m. - Jon Pardy
April 14
- 2 p.m. - Josh Ross
- 3:30 p.m. - Mackenzie Carpenter
- 5 p.m. - Nate Smith
- 6:30 p.m. - Lonestar
- 8 p.m. - Ashley McBrid
- 10 p.m. - Luke Bryan
April 15
- 2 p.m. - The Reklaws
- 3:30 p.m. - Hailey Whitters
- 5 p.m. Randall King
- 6:30 p.m. - Jackson Dean
- 8 p.m. - Parker McCollum
- 10 p.m. - Cody Johnson
April 16
- 2:30 p.m. - John Morgan
- 4 p.m. - Chase Matthew
- 5:30 p.m. - Bailey Zimmerman
- 7 p.m. - Kip Moore
- 9 p.m. - Dierks Bentley
The Copperhead Stage
April 13
- 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. - 10th & Main
- 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. - Parker Jenkins Band
- 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Jim Bachmann
- 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Mark Miller Brand
- 11:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. - 10th & Main
April 14
- 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. - Austin Lindstrom
- 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. - Ryan & the Renegades
- 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. - Siena
- 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Ryan & the Renegades
- 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Jaty & The Black Stallions
- 11:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. -Nathan Dean & The Damn Band
April 15
- 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. - Bobby Joe Bell
- 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. - 10th & Main
- 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. - Caiden Brewer
- 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. - 10th & Main
- 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Shari Rowe
- 11:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. - Drew Cooper
April 16
- 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. - Ryan and The Renegades
- 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. - Pompous Beggars
- 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Caiden Brewer
- 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. - Mark Miller Band
- 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. - Kianna & The Grant Brothers
The address is 20585 E Water Way in Florence. More information about Country Thunder can be found here.
Tickets range in price from $175 to around $675 plus some fees.
Prices for parking begin at $25 and go up to $80 plus some fees.
Click here for a map of venues and experiences.
Up to Speed
Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.