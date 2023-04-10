Who is performing at Arizona Country Thunder 2023? Here's the list

The event will be at Canyon Moon Ranch in Florence. It runs from April 13 to April 16.

FLORENCE, Ariz. — The Country Thunder Music Festival is back in Arizona for another year. Headliners in 2023 include Jon Pardi, Luke Bryan, Cody Johnson, and Dierks Bentley.

Information about tickets can be found here.

The lineup for the festival is below.

Thursday, April 13

3:30 p.m. - Shane Profitt

5 p.m. - Tracy Byrd

6:30 p.m. - Parmalee

8 p.m. - Midland

10 p.m. - Jon Pardy

April 14

2 p.m. - Josh Ross

3:30 p.m. - Mackenzie Carpenter

5 p.m. - Nate Smith

6:30 p.m. - Lonestar

8 p.m. - Ashley McBrid

10 p.m. - Luke Bryan

April 15

2 p.m. - The Reklaws

3:30 p.m. - Hailey Whitters

5 p.m. Randall King

6:30 p.m. - Jackson Dean

8 p.m. - Parker McCollum

10 p.m. - Cody Johnson

April 16

2:30 p.m. - John Morgan

4 p.m. - Chase Matthew

5:30 p.m. - Bailey Zimmerman

7 p.m. - Kip Moore

9 p.m. - Dierks Bentley

The Copperhead Stage

April 13

3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. - 10th & Main

5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. - Parker Jenkins Band

7 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Jim Bachmann

9 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Mark Miller Brand

11:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. - 10th & Main

April 14

2 p.m. to 3 p.m. - Austin Lindstrom

3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. - Ryan & the Renegades

5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. - Siena

7 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Ryan & the Renegades

9 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Jaty & The Black Stallions

11:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. -Nathan Dean & The Damn Band

April 15

2 p.m. to 3 p.m. - Bobby Joe Bell

3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. - 10th & Main

5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. - Caiden Brewer

7 p.m. to 8 p.m. - 10th & Main

9 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Shari Rowe

11:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. - Drew Cooper

April 16

2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. - Ryan and The Renegades

4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. - Pompous Beggars

6 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Caiden Brewer

8 p.m. to 9 p.m. - Mark Miller Band

10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. - Kianna & The Grant Brothers

The address is 20585 E Water Way in Florence. More information about Country Thunder can be found here.

Tickets range in price from $175 to around $675 plus some fees.

Prices for parking begin at $25 and go up to $80 plus some fees.

Click here for a map of venues and experiences.

Up to Speed