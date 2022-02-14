Arizona Beer Week events begin across the state this week

ARIZONA, USA — Arizona Beer Week kicks off Thursday with events all across the state.
Beer drinkers will have more than 300 events to choose from between Feb. 17-27.
The Arizona Craft Brewers Guild will hold its Beer Week Kickoff at The Deli Sports Bar in Peoria from 5-7 p.m. on Feb. 17.
Events are hosted by individual breweries, craft beer bars, hotels or restaurants, including Mellow Mushroom in Phoenix, The Landing in Oro Valley and Park Plaza in Prescott will hold events to celebrate local brewers.
Not only will bars and restaurants showcase craft brews but the first-ever Arizona Beer Week Open will let you enjoy some local brews along the fairway.
The Arizona Beer Week Open is a 9-hole shot-gun scramble hosted at the Starfire Golf Club near Hayden and Cactus Roads in Scottsdale.
Comedian Zane Lamprey will also get in on the Beer Week fun by hosting a show in partnership with the Arizona Craft Brewer's Guild at Arizona Wilderness in Gilbert on Feb. 17 at 6 p.m.
For a full list of events happening around the state, you can visit the Arizona Arizona Beer Week website.
The Arizona Craft Brewers Guild's mission is to "advance the understanding and appreciation of the Arizona craft brewing industry, and maintain the quality and image of beer produced through the education of consumers, retailers, distributors and brewers." according to the guild's site.
