Arizona Beer Week events begin across the state this week

Don't worry, be hoppy! Arizona Beer Week kicks off this week with fun events form Flagstaff to Tucson.

ARIZONA, USA — Arizona Beer Week kicks off Thursday with events all across the state.

Beer drinkers will have more than 300 events to choose from between Feb. 17-27.

The Arizona Craft Brewers Guild will hold its Beer Week Kickoff at The Deli Sports Bar in Peoria from 5-7 p.m. on Feb. 17.

Events are hosted by individual breweries, craft beer bars, hotels or restaurants, including Mellow Mushroom in Phoenix, The Landing in Oro Valley and Park Plaza in Prescott will hold events to celebrate local brewers.

Did you catch our #ArizonaBeerWeek lineup? From a

comedy show featuring @zanelamprey to some long-awaited beer releases (Dreamsicle, anyone?), we're going to have a hell of a week! Head to https://t.co/HJjkmZtZ26 for details on each event.#azwbeer #craftbeer #arizonalocal pic.twitter.com/SPokNyPkaW — Arizona Wilderness (@AZWildernessCo) February 12, 2022

Not only will bars and restaurants showcase craft brews but the first-ever Arizona Beer Week Open will let you enjoy some local brews along the fairway.

The Arizona Beer Week Open is a 9-hole shot-gun scramble hosted at the Starfire Golf Club near Hayden and Cactus Roads in Scottsdale.

We're excited to announce the first annual Arizona Beer Week Open! Join us at @starfiregolf for a Golf Tournament Celebrating Arizona Beer Week with a 9-Hole Shot-Gun Scramble. Click here to sign up https://t.co/YPxrR3KmK2

Beer, Prizes, Swag, Beautiful Arizona Weather! pic.twitter.com/rhsdVQVdEZ — HUSS BREWING CO. (@HussBrewingCo) February 6, 2022

Comedian Zane Lamprey will also get in on the Beer Week fun by hosting a show in partnership with the Arizona Craft Brewer's Guild at Arizona Wilderness in Gilbert on Feb. 17 at 6 p.m.

For a full list of events happening around the state, you can visit the Arizona Arizona Beer Week website.

The Arizona Craft Brewers Guild's mission is to "advance the understanding and appreciation of the Arizona craft brewing industry, and maintain the quality and image of beer produced through the education of consumers, retailers, distributors and brewers." according to the guild's site.

Arizona Beer Week is right around the corner. Come February 17-27th and join our eight local craft breweries for world-class, award-winning brews. Deals and unique events happening throughout the week. #craftbeerflg #chooseazbrews #azbeerweek2022 https://t.co/tuHBxq0cBj pic.twitter.com/fr62urRj98 — Discover Flagstaff (@DiscoverFlg) February 5, 2022

Up to Speed