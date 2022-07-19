Are Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker back together? One insider says yes

She and Devin are "fully back together," a source close to the supermodel told E! News.

ARIZONA, USA — After reportedly calling it quits last month, it looks like Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have reunited, according to E! News.

In June, the entertainment magazine reported that the duo broke up because Kendall felt the couple was on "different paths."



But now, "she and Devin are fully back together," a source close to Kendall told the entertainment outlet. "They worked out their issues and decided they want to move forward and be together."

The couple sparked reconciliation rumors when Kendall posted a picture on her Instagram on July 17 of a mystery man escorting her to her friend's wedding.

The insider confirmed to E! News that Booker was Kendall's plus one to the extravaganza.

A quick social media check confirms the pair still follow each other’s Instagram pages, but the wedding picture in question appears to have been deleted.

The pair's weekend outing comes just weeks after they were spotted together at a Fourth of July party in the Hamptons, according to E! News.

The superstar couple has not confirmed their relationship status, but it looks like they are back in the game of love - at least for now.

