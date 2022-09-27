Valley resident Rob Schneider is debuting his new movie. Here's where to meet him!

Schneider will be giving a special live introduction before the showtimes at Harkins Theatres throughout the Valley.

ARIZONA, USA — Harkins Theatres rolled out the red carpet in Scottsdale Tuesday night for the premiere of Rob Schneider's new movie "Daddy Daughter Trip."

In the movie, Schneider and his daughter Miranda take an adventure across Arizona, checking out some of the best attractions the state is known for.

Schneider will be giving a special live introduction before the showtimes listed below at Harkins Theatres throughout the Valley on Friday, September 30, and Saturday, October 1.

Friday, September 30

Estrella Falls 16 at 1:15 p.m.

Arrowhead Fountains 18 at 2:30 p.m

Norterra 14 at 3:45 p.m

Scottsdale 101 14 at 5:00 p.m

Camelview at Fashion Square at 6:30 p.m

Tempe Marketplace 16 at 7:30 p.m

Arizona Mills 25 with IMAX at 8:30 p.m

Saturday, October 1

Superstition Springs 25 at 2:00 p.m

SanTan Village 16 at 3:15 p.m

Queen Creek 14 at 4:30 p.m

Chandler Fashion 20 at 6:00 p.m

For more information, visit Harkins.com

Also...

Schneider will be at Butterfly Wonderland on Saturday, October 1, from 10 a.m. to noon for a book signing. You can find details here.

