Here's a look at some of the most important and interesting stories from around the web on Monday, June 10.

This list is curated by 12 News Assignment Editor Eric Watson.

Expert says demolishing Columbine High School would have positive psychological implications

Should school where shootings have happened be torn down?

Human-caused Mountain Fire grows to 7,470 acres, still 50% contained

The two things that cause forest fires is humans and lightning.

16,000 people in L.A. now live in cars, vans and RVs. But safe parking remains limited

Welcome to the new normal.

Hong Kong pushes ahead with extradition law changes despite protest, fears over China role

Fight for your rights.

Textiles and Board Games Inspire Large-Scale Murals that Span Sidewalks, Streets, and Staircases

We need more murals.