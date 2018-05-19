So Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle got married today … no big deal.

The beautiful matrimony took place early Saturday at Windsor Castle and it was a STAR-STUDDED EVENT!

Numerous members of the royal family showed up (obviously), but so did numerous celebrities and even at least one of Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriends (What?!).

Many people across the world tuned in to watch the bride and groom exchange nuptials.

But as with any major news event, the social media gods have been kind to us, inspiring numerous memes that are bound to give you some laughs.

We’ve compiled a few of the best memes we’ve seen on Twitter and Facebook, which can be seen below.

Meghan Markle’s look at the crowd in this photo is everything.

When Prince Harry cried after seeing his soon-to-be wife and inspired every woman to find a man like that.

When Meghan Markle rocked the LONGEST TRAIN I’VE EVER SEEN!

Kate: As you know, I broke the mold in 2011 by not being related to Will



Meghan: Hold my train pic.twitter.com/kbht1TU6iR — Caroline Moss (@socarolinesays) May 19, 2018

When Meghan Markle gave Prince Harry that look anyone would swoon over.

Do you look at your man like this? pic.twitter.com/poZGClXSth — Killa Kam (@Cams_01) May 19, 2018

One of Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriends showed up and her face said a thousand words without speaking.

When Prince Harry sweetly told Meghan Markle that she looked “amazing” and then proceeded to BITE HIS LIP. YEEEEEEEESSSSS.

When George Clooney’s wife, Amal, showed up looking like the man in the yellow hat from “Curious George.”

you CANNOT wear a big yellow hat and hang out with a dude named George and expect me to think of anything else pic.twitter.com/Oh24hO9L4L — Pixie Casey (@pixie_casey) May 19, 2018

And, of course, George Clooney was also busy channeling his days as Danny Ocean.

Stay cool, just a few more moments and the heist is complete... pic.twitter.com/Nf9B70oOkk — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) May 19, 2018

When that racist lady from the Oakland park showed up and WASN’T HAVING ANY OF IT!!

Some of the audience members were none too pleased with the festivities at the wedding.

Not even 24 hours and the royal wedding memes have me CREASED! #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/38L40protN — Katie (@this_Katie) May 19, 2018

And finally, but most importantly, Pipa Middleton showed up looking like a CAN OF ARIZONA ICED TEA! I’m shook!

Pippa got you feelin’ thirsty?! 😂

Stop by the Great Buy 99 Pop-Up for a free can of the real thing! #royalwedding #GreatBuy99 #nyc #arizonaicedtea pic.twitter.com/odKcg4GrQa — AriZona Iced Tea (@DrinkAriZona) May 19, 2018

