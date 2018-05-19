So Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle got married today … no big deal.
The beautiful matrimony took place early Saturday at Windsor Castle and it was a STAR-STUDDED EVENT!
Numerous members of the royal family showed up (obviously), but so did numerous celebrities and even at least one of Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriends (What?!).
Many people across the world tuned in to watch the bride and groom exchange nuptials.
But as with any major news event, the social media gods have been kind to us, inspiring numerous memes that are bound to give you some laughs.
We’ve compiled a few of the best memes we’ve seen on Twitter and Facebook, which can be seen below.
- Meghan Markle’s look at the crowd in this photo is everything.
- When Prince Harry cried after seeing his soon-to-be wife and inspired every woman to find a man like that.
- When Meghan Markle rocked the LONGEST TRAIN I’VE EVER SEEN!
- When Meghan Markle gave Prince Harry that look anyone would swoon over.
- One of Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriends showed up and her face said a thousand words without speaking.
- When Prince Harry sweetly told Meghan Markle that she looked “amazing” and then proceeded to BITE HIS LIP. YEEEEEEEESSSSS.
- When George Clooney’s wife, Amal, showed up looking like the man in the yellow hat from “Curious George.”
- And, of course, George Clooney was also busy channeling his days as Danny Ocean.
- When that racist lady from the Oakland park showed up and WASN’T HAVING ANY OF IT!!
- Some of the audience members were none too pleased with the festivities at the wedding.
- And finally, but most importantly, Pipa Middleton showed up looking like a CAN OF ARIZONA ICED TEA! I’m shook!
