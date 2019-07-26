12 News KPNX was nominated for an Emmy Award, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced Thursday.

We are humbled and honored to be nominated in the category of Outstanding Regional News Story: Spot or Breaking News, for our coverage of clashes on the streets of Phoenix that occurred during President Trump’s visit.

Outstanding Regional News Story: Spot or Breaking News

KPNX 12 News (Phoenix, Arizona) KPNX-TV

President Trump Rally

12 News is one of five local television stations nominated in the category. The winner will be announced Sept. 24 at a ceremony in New York.