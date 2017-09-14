Woman loses arm, 2 others injured in microburst at Lake Powell

Microburst damage at Lake Powell's Wahweap Marina Sept. 14, 2017. (Photo: Jen Wilkinson-Lund/Special to 12 News)

PAGE, Ariz. (AP) - A sudden, powerful downward gust of wind swamped or sank dozens of powerboats and jet skis Thursday at Lake Powell along the Arizona-Utah border.

Authorities say at least three people were injured with a 60-year-old woman suffering a severe arm injury that required amputation.

They say a 57-year-old woman suffered head and hip injuries while another person had a dislocated shoulder.

The National Weather Service says the 56 mph microburst swept through the region in about a minute accompanied by rain showers.

Page police Lt. Larry Jones says the wind knocked down trees across the city, and damaged some fencing, roofing and signs.

At nearby Lake Powell, authorities say helicopters were transporting people off the lake.

The sheriff's office was assisting the National Park Service and Utah State Parks rangers.

