Windy thunderstorm hits near Fountain Hills

12 News , KPNX 8:26 PM. MST September 05, 2017

PHOENIX - A thunderstorm made its way into the Valley Tuesday night from the northeast, bringing high winds and hail potential.

The National Weather Service spotted the storm over the Salt River Tubing Recreation Area, which is seven miles southeast of Fountain Hills at 6:44 p.m.

It was moving southwest at 10 mph.

A severe thunderstorm warning expired for the storm at 7:15 p.m.

NWS said in a report that it could bring hail of up to 3/4 of an inch.

