Windy thunderstorm hits near Fountain Hills

Lightning in Gold Canyon Sept. 5, 2017. (Photo: Jesica Duren/12 News Weather Watchers)

PHOENIX - A thunderstorm made its way into the Valley Tuesday night from the northeast, bringing high winds and hail potential.

The National Weather Service spotted the storm over the Salt River Tubing Recreation Area, which is seven miles southeast of Fountain Hills at 6:44 p.m.

TRACK THE STORM: 12 News Valley radar

It was moving southwest at 10 mph.

A severe thunderstorm warning expired for the storm at 7:15 p.m.

NWS said in a report that it could bring hail of up to 3/4 of an inch.

Severe t-storm warning has been issued for Apache Jct, NE Mesa, Fountain Hills for wind gusts up to 60mph #12News pic.twitter.com/PyvcaRPgXH — Krystle Henderson (@12NewsKrystle) September 6, 2017

