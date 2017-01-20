What you need to know: Inauguration Day rain, snow in Arizona

Snow falling north of Arizona Snowbowl Jan. 19, 2017. (Photo: Tresa Tudrick/12 News)

On this presidential Friday the weather for us here in Arizona is going to be anything but settled.

Another storm is going to be moving in later on in the day with more clouds and more showers.

Here's what you need to know:

• Heaviest rain will arrive early this evening and will continue through early Saturday morning.

• We could receive over an inch of rain here in Phoenix.

• The High Country could see from 1 to 2 feet of snow. This morning Flagstaff already started out with 8 inches of snow on the ground.

• All this rain and snow in the High country will help out with the drought situation.

• A few showers will continue on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

• By next week the mornings will be down into the 30s with cold conditions to start out Wednesday and Thursday morning!

