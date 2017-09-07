What it looks like inside an Arizona dust storm

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Casa Grande shooter dead after manhunt
-
What you can do to combat robo calls
-
No survivors from F-16 crash near Safford
-
Aerials show extensive Irma damage on Sint Maarten
-
Hurricane Irma: What to expect in a category 5 storm
-
High winds as Hurricane Irma nears Puerto Rico
-
Witness says teen using fireworks caused fire
-
Great Hearts Academies hosts a flash donation drive
-
911 calls: Tiger spotted on I-75 in Henry County
-
Officer, police employee shot in Casa Grande
More Stories
-
Florida under hurricane watch as 'powerful and…Sep. 4, 2017, 2:10 p.m.
-
Flash flood watch issued for Friday as Valley braces…Sep. 7, 2017, 4:17 p.m.
-
143 million credit-reporting customers' data at risk…Sep. 7, 2017, 2:32 p.m.