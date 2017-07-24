Wet start to the week for the Phoenix area

A wall of clouds as storms surrounding the Valley begin to move in July 23, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

The sun hadn't even come up Monday morning before rain hit parts of the Phoenix area. Valley drivers were treated to a wet commute.

According to the National Weather Service, storms are expected to be scattered throughout the day across the state.

Some parts of the Valley, including Queen Creek and Mesa, have seen over one inch of rain in the last 24 hours.

9:14 a.m.:

The Phoenix radar shows lots of rain moving around the Valley.

Phoenix radar at 9:10 a.m. on July 24, 2017. (Photo: Packwood, Hayden)

Flash Flood warnings continue for areas in the east and west Valley including Apache Junction, Queen Creek, Avondale, Goodyear and Buckeye.

Twitter user @azweather geek shared a video showing water running off the Superstitions Mountains in Gold Canyon.

Water racing off the Superstitions in Gold Canyon! Estimated 3-4ft. deep. #azwx pic.twitter.com/OIys7O3hnh — Luke (@azweathergeek) July 24, 2017

