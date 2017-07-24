Wet morning commute for parts of the Phoenix area

A wall of clouds as storms surrounding the Valley begin to move in July 23, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

The sun hadn't even come up Monday morning before rain hit parts of the Phoenix area.

Valley drivers were treated to a wet commute.

According to the National Weather Service, storms are expected to be scattered throughout the day across the state.

517AM: Expect a wet morning commute! Showers and isolated storms can be expected off and on through this afternoon. #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/aVRz4EeglD — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 24, 2017

Some parts of the Valley, including Queen Creek and Mesa, have seen over one inch of rain in the last 24 hours.

The high in Phoenix is expected to reach 95 degrees Monday while a flash flood watch is in effect for areas of northern Arizona, including Kingman, until Tuesday morning.

Dry air moves in later Monday and storm chances will disappear for Phoenix for the next three days before returning by the weekend.

