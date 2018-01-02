Weird weather from America's deep freeze to Phoenix's record heat, poor air quality

Piestewa Peak. (Photo: brookscrandellphoto / Special to 12 News)

Everyone in America is freezing except for Arizona, it seems, where we're seeing above-average temperatures.

But even if it's not so cold, the air quality could be doing major damage if you're working out outside.

Plus, the National Weather Service just announced 2017 was Phoenix's hottest year on record.

That's a lot of weird weather phenomena for one week, so we reached out to 12 News' own Kristen Keogh to explain what on Earth is going on here.

Q: We’re seeing above-average temperatures here in Arizona while much of the rest of the country is experiencing a cold snap. Why?

A: High pressure is prevailing over Arizona, lifting the jet stream and pushing cold, polar air to the north while allowing warm air from the south to enter our region. An area of high pressure creates a ridge so envision an arc over our region. Low pressure elsewhere is creating a trough and dropping the jet stream allowing frigid air to move on in.

Q: What’s making the air quality so bad in Phoenix and when will it end? What’s the risk if I exercise outside?

A: Unfortunately, that glorious high pressure comes with a downside. The calm conditions associated with high pressure at a standstill lead to stagnant air. Couple that with particulates from wood-burning fires and holiday fireworks and you have very unhealthy air quality.

The good news is, windy conditions are expected across our state Wednesday so that stagnant air while finally be able to move around. Our air quality index for Phoenix will be back to a moderate level, so unless you have sensitivities like asthma or maybe even a cold that's making you cough, you should be fine exercising outside.

Q: Is the cold snap on the East Coast the same as a polar vortex?

A: In years past the polar vortex has been described as a specific event, however, it's actually an area of low pressure at the poles all year round. Most of the time it holds all that cold air up at the poles.

What can happen in winter that allows us to feel the effects of the polar vortex is that it expands and that frigid, arctic air moves south and can enter the U.S. as it pushes down the jet stream. Consider a cold snap a prolonged period of time in which the jet stream drops and allows that polar air to move in and send our temperatures plummeting.

Q: The National Weather Service said 2017 was Phoenix’s hottest year on record. Do we have any idea what 2018 will look like?

A: 2018 looks to be another year filled with above-average temperatures. We're starting out the year with consistent highs that are 5-10 degrees above average. We will likely fall short on precipitation. Several precipitation outlooks signal below-average rainfall to start the year, but that doesn't mean we won't get some rain.

The US Drought Monitor shows most of the state in "moderate drought". The seasonal outlook which is valid through March shows the drought persisting. It's also disheartening that any significant snowfall has yet to make an appearance in our state. While precipitation looks likely in the higher terrain this weekend, temperatures will likely be too warm for snowfall and our favorite spots in the High Country look to only get rain.

