Wednesday evening forecast for 7/26/17

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man recovering from supposed spider bite
-
RAW: Sky 12 over flooding in East Valley
-
Historic Mining Camp restaurant in Apache Junction goes up in flames
-
Two teens dead after semi collision
-
Man gets 120 years for child porn
-
Rape suspect identified in Glendale
-
82-year-old attacked, left for dead
-
1 person dead, 3 injured in semi crash
-
82-year-old woman recovering after brutal attack
-
Viewer captures video of flooding in Apache Junction
More Stories
-
Video shows toddler rescued from Payson flash flood…Jul 26, 2017, 7:22 p.m.
-
Mom gets mind-blowing sign from her little boy who diedJul 26, 2017, 9:38 p.m.
-
Chandler man trying to figure out what bit him,…Jul 25, 2017, 4:32 p.m.