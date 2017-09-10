WATCH: People pose for pictures at Southernmost Point while Hurricane Irma nears

(Photo: YouTube)

KEY WEST -- Put this on the list of things not to do during a hurricane.

Dozens of people were seen on the Southernmost Point live webcam posing for selfies as the waves crashed over the barriers. Hurricane Irma is expected to hit the area in less than 12 hours.

Gov. Rick Scott issued a mandatory evacuation for the Florida Keys on Thursday.

The latest on Hurricane Irma's path: here

