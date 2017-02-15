This is why the sun had a halo yesterday

A photo of a sun halo from Superior, Arizona, on February 14, 2017. (Photo: Gail Turner)

Have you ever seen a halo around the sun?

One viewer spotted it yesterday from Superior, Arizona.

According to NASA, it occurs when light from the sun passes through high thin clouds made up of millions of tiny ice crystals.

The phenomena is sometimes referred to as the 22-degree halo.

Because of the shape of the crystals -- an elongated hexagon -- light passing through it refracts 22 degrees, which is the degree of the radius of the sun halo.

The crystals can also create sundogs -- technically named parhelia -- or bright spots of light in the halo, NASA says.

