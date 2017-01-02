Phoenix set 3 heat records in 2016

(Photo: Thinkstock)

It's getting hot in here.

No seriously.

According to National Weather Service Phoenix, there were three hot temperature records last year.

Did you know...in 2016 Phoenix set a record for the earliest 90° (February 17th) and 115° (June 4th)? #azwx — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) January 2, 2017

First, Phoenix had the earliest 90-degree day on record, on Feb. 17.

Next, we experienced the earliest 115-degree day on June 4.

And finally, on Oct. 27, Phoenix had its latest recorded 100-degree day.

