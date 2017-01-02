Phoenix set 3 heat records in 2016

It's getting hot in here.
No seriously.
According to National Weather Service Phoenix, there were three hot temperature records last year.
Did you know...in 2016 Phoenix set a record for the earliest 90° (February 17th) and 115° (June 4th)? #azwx— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) January 2, 2017
First, Phoenix had the earliest 90-degree day on record, on Feb. 17.
Next, we experienced the earliest 115-degree day on June 4.
And finally, on Oct. 27, Phoenix had its latest recorded 100-degree day.
RELATED: It's not just you, Phoenix is staying hot longer
Copyright 2016 KPNX
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs