Phoenix set 3 heat records in 2016

12 News , KPNX 3:32 PM. MST January 02, 2017

It's getting hot in here.

No seriously. 

According to National Weather Service Phoenix, there were three hot temperature records last year.

First, Phoenix had the earliest 90-degree day on record, on Feb. 17.

Next, we experienced the earliest 115-degree day on June 4.

And finally, on Oct. 27, Phoenix had its latest recorded 100-degree day.

